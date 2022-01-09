SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES SCHEDULE

Now open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Masks are required for all participants regardless of vaccination status.
For more information and registration, call 920-623-5918.
Fitness Room Only
8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and by appointment, 45 minute appointments, up to three people at a time, pre-registration required. The first person to schedule has the option of reserving the room with no other exercisers.
Monday
10:30 a.m. Strength & Balance
11:30 a.m. Birthday Lunch
Tuesday
10 a.m. Bingo
11 a.m. Cardio Drumming
Wednesday
10:30 a.m. Strength & Balance
noon Knit/Crochet Club
Thursday
10 a.m. Bingo
11 a.m. Cardio Drumming
12:15 p.m. Penny Poker
1:30 p.m. Book and a Movie Book Club Discussion: “Wonder Boys”
Friday
10 a.m. Euchre
10:30 a.m. HAS Fit Class
AARP no longer provides tax services in Portage or Columbus. To find another location, contact AARP Tax Information:
- Taxpayers needing tax assistance who have Internet access can check the Tax-Aide Site Locator, at aarpfoundation.org/taxhelp for Tax-Aide locations within a specified distance from their Zip Code.
- Taxpayers who do not have Internet access can call 888-227-7669 toll-free.
The ADRC is unable to provide recommendations for tax services.