SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES SCHEDULE

Now open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Masks are required for all participants regardless of vaccination status.
For more information and registration, call 920-623-5918.
Fitness Room Only
8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and by appointment, 45 minute appointments, up to three people at a time, pre-registration required. The first person to schedule has the option of reserving the room with no other exercisers.
Monday
10:30 a.m. Strength & Balance
11:30 a.m. Birthday Lunch
1 p.m. Closed for election set-up
Tuesday
Closed for elections – no activities or staff available
Wednesday
9 a.m. Open late for election clean up
10:30 a.m. Strength & Balance
12 p.m. Knit/Crochet Club
12:30 p.m. – Monthly Movie: “Easter Under Wraps” (Romance)
Thursday
10 a.m. Bingo
11 a.m. Cardio Drumming
12:15 p.m. Penny Poker
Friday
10 a.m. Euchre
10:30 a.m. HAS Fit Class