SENIOR CENTER SCHEDULE

SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES SCHEDULE

Now open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Masks are required for all participants regardless of vaccination status.

For more information and registration, call 920-623-5918.

Fitness Room Only

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and by appointment, 45 minute appointments, up to three people at a time, pre-registration required. The first person to schedule has the option of reserving the room with no other exercisers.

Monday

10:30 a.m. Strength & Balance

11:30 a.m. Birthday Lunch

1 p.m. Closed for election set-up

Tuesday 

Closed for elections – no activities or staff available

Wednesday

9 a.m. Open late for election clean up

10:30 a.m. Strength & Balance

12 p.m. Knit/Crochet Club

12:30 p.m. – Monthly Movie: “Easter Under Wraps” (Romance)

Thursday 

10 a.m. Bingo

11 a.m. Cardio Drumming

12:15 p.m. Penny Poker

Friday 

10 a.m. Euchre

10:30 a.m. HAS Fit Class

