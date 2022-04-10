 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SENIOR CENTER SCHEDULE

SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES SCHEDULE

  • 0

Now open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Masks are required for all participants regardless of vaccination status.

For more information and registration, call 920-623-5918.

Fitness Room Only

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and by appointment, 45 minute appointments, up to three people at a time, pre-registration required. The first person to schedule has the option of reserving the room with no other exercisers.

Monday 

10:30 a.m. Strength & Balance

Tuesday 

10 a.m. Bingo

11 a.m. Cardio Drumming

Wednesday

10:30 a.m. Strength & Balance

12 p.m. Knit/Crochet Club

People are also reading…

Thursday 

10 a.m. Bingo

11 a.m. Cardio Drumming

12:15 p.m. Penny Poker

1:30 p.m. – Book and a Movie Book Club Discussion –“The Devil Wears Prada”

Register by today for the meal and Indoor WinterFest on April 18:

Arbor Day Project – Make bird feeders to take home or put out at the Senior Center

Brat or hotdog on a bun, chips, hot chocolate or coffee $4

Snowball Fight, Sled Races and Hockey

Make your Own S’mores

Friday 

Closed- no activities or ADRC meal program

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Historic Lake Delton house being relocated

Historic Lake Delton house being relocated

Dawn Manor, a historic Lake Delton house built in 1855, is in the early process of being relocated. The house, which was owned at a time by W.J. Newman, the creator of Lake Delton, was built by Captain Abraham Vanderpoel, one of the signers of the Wisconsin Constitution.

Portage elects new mayor

Portage elects new mayor

Portage business owner Mitchel Craig has been elected as the next mayor of the city in Tuesday’s election. Craig defeated incumbent Rick Dodd.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News