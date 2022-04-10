SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES SCHEDULE

Now open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Masks are required for all participants regardless of vaccination status.

For more information and registration, call 920-623-5918.

Fitness Room Only

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and by appointment, 45 minute appointments, up to three people at a time, pre-registration required. The first person to schedule has the option of reserving the room with no other exercisers.

Monday

10:30 a.m. Strength & Balance

Tuesday

10 a.m. Bingo

11 a.m. Cardio Drumming

Wednesday

10:30 a.m. Strength & Balance

12 p.m. Knit/Crochet Club

Thursday

10 a.m. Bingo

11 a.m. Cardio Drumming

12:15 p.m. Penny Poker

1:30 p.m. – Book and a Movie Book Club Discussion –“The Devil Wears Prada”

Register by today for the meal and Indoor WinterFest on April 18:

Arbor Day Project – Make bird feeders to take home or put out at the Senior Center

Brat or hotdog on a bun, chips, hot chocolate or coffee $4

Snowball Fight, Sled Races and Hockey

Make your Own S’mores

Friday

Closed- no activities or ADRC meal program