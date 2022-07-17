SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES SCHEDULE

Open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday. For more information and registration, call 920-623-5918.
Fitness room only: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday
Monday
10:30 a.m. Strength & Balance
1 p.m. Parkinson Friendly Exercise
Tuesday
10 a.m. Bingo
11 a.m. Cardio Drumming
11:30 a.m. Art Club
1 p.m. Zumba Gold
Wednesday
10:30 a.m. Strength & Balance
11:30 a.m. Lunch & Learn - 10 Signs of Alzheimer’s
12:30 p.m. Knit & Crochet
1 p.m. Parkinson Friendly Exercise
Thursday
10 a.m. Bingo
11 a.m. Cardio Drumming
12:15 p.m. Penny Poker
1 p.m. Adult Book Club
Friday
10 a.m. Euchre
10:30 a.m. HAS Fit
1 p.m. Zumba Gold