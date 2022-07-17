 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SENIOR CENTER SCHEDULE

SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES SCHEDULE

Open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday. For more information and registration, call 920-623-5918.

Fitness room only: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday

Monday

10:30 a.m. Strength & Balance

1 p.m. Parkinson Friendly Exercise

Tuesday

10 a.m. Bingo

11 a.m. Cardio Drumming

11:30 a.m. Art Club

1 p.m. Zumba Gold

Wednesday

10:30 a.m. Strength & Balance

11:30 a.m. Lunch & Learn - 10 Signs of Alzheimer’s

12:30 p.m. Knit & Crochet

1 p.m. Parkinson Friendly Exercise

Thursday

10 a.m. Bingo

11 a.m. Cardio Drumming

12:15 p.m. Penny Poker

1 p.m. Adult Book Club

Friday

10 a.m. Euchre

10:30 a.m. HAS Fit

1 p.m. Zumba Gold

