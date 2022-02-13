 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SENIOR CENTER SCHEDULE

SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES SCHEDULE

  • 0

Now open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Masks are required for all participants regardless of vaccination status.

For more information and registration, call 920-623-5918.

Fitness Room Only

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and by appointment, 45 minute appointments, up to three people at a time, pre-registration required. The first person to schedule has the option of reserving the room with no other exercisers.

Monday

10:30 a.m. Strength & Balance

11 a.m. Valentine Lunch - pizza and cookies. RSVP no later than Feb. 10.

1 p.m. Closes for election set up

Tuesday 

Election Day

Closed - No Senior Activities

People are also reading…

Wednesday

9 a.m. Open late due to election clean up

10:30 a.m. Strength & Balance

Noon Knit/Crochet Club

Thursday

10 a.m. Bingo

11 a.m. Cardio Drumming

12:15 p.m. Penny Poker

1:30 p.m. Book and a Movie Book Club Discussion: “Wonder Boys”

Friday

10 a.m. Euchre

10:30 a.m. HAS Fit Class

AARP no longer provides tax services in Portage or Columbus. To find another location, contact AARP Tax Information:

  • Taxpayers needing tax assistance who have Internet access can check the Tax-Aide Site Locator, at aarpfoundation.org/taxhelp for Tax-Aide locations within a specified distance from their Zip Code.
  • Taxpayers who do not have Internet access can call 888-227-7669 toll-free.

The ADRC is unable to provide recommendations for tax services.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lake Delton Police Chief placed on leave

Lake Delton Police Chief placed on leave

The Village of Lake Delton has placed Director of Public Safety Daniel Hardman on paid administrative leave while it investigates allegations of discrimination and abuses of power in regards to Dells-Delton EMS employees.

Mauston man charged with 4th OWI

Mauston man charged with 4th OWI

A Mauston man is facing his fourth operating while intoxicated charge after allegedly falling asleep while drunk in a parked vehicle on the si…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News