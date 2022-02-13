SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES SCHEDULE

Now open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Masks are required for all participants regardless of vaccination status.

For more information and registration, call 920-623-5918.

Fitness Room Only

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and by appointment, 45 minute appointments, up to three people at a time, pre-registration required. The first person to schedule has the option of reserving the room with no other exercisers.

Monday

10:30 a.m. Strength & Balance

11 a.m. Valentine Lunch - pizza and cookies. RSVP no later than Feb. 10.

1 p.m. Closes for election set up

Tuesday

Election Day

Closed - No Senior Activities

Wednesday

9 a.m. Open late due to election clean up

10:30 a.m. Strength & Balance

Noon Knit/Crochet Club

Thursday

10 a.m. Bingo

11 a.m. Cardio Drumming

12:15 p.m. Penny Poker

1:30 p.m. Book and a Movie Book Club Discussion: “Wonder Boys”

Friday

10 a.m. Euchre

10:30 a.m. HAS Fit Class

AARP no longer provides tax services in Portage or Columbus. To find another location, contact AARP Tax Information:

Taxpayers needing tax assistance who have Internet access can check the Tax-Aide Site Locator, at aarpfoundation.org/taxhelp for Tax-Aide locations within a specified distance from their Zip Code.

Taxpayers who do not have Internet access can call 888-227-7669 toll-free.

The ADRC is unable to provide recommendations for tax services.