SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES SCHEDULE
SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES SCHEDULE

Now open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Masks are required for all participants regardless of vaccination status.

For more information and registration, call 920-623-5918.

Sip and Swipe - free tablet training for older adults. Use a provided tablet ot bring one to work through a self-guided lesson with one-on-one personal assistance when requested. Come and stay as often as needed. iPads available to loan out for home use to members with internet access.

Monday-Friday

45 minute appointments, fitness room: up to three people at a time, pre-registration required. The first person to schedule has the option of reserving the room with no other exercisers.

Monday

10:30 a.m. Strength and Balance class

Tuesday

10:30 a.m. Bingo

11 a.m. Cardio Drumming

Wednesday

10 a.m. Memory Cafe - enjoy treats and discuss fall

10:30 a.m. Strength and Balance class

noon Knit/Crochet Club

12:30 p.m. Monthly Movie, "Mama Mia!"

Thursday

10 a.m. Bingo

11 a.m. Cardio Drumming

12:15 p.m. Penny Poker

12:30 p.m. Sheepshead

1:30 p.m. Book and a Movie Book Club, discussion of "The Secret Garden"

Friday

10 a.m. Euchre

10:30 a.m. HAS Fit class

