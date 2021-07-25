SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES SCHEDULE

Now open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Masks are encouraged, but non-vaccinated visitors are required to wear masks.

For more information and registration, call 920-623-5918.

Monday-Friday

45 minute appointments, fitness room: up to three people at a time from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., pre-registration required. The first person to schedule has the option of reserving the room with no other exercisers.

Monday-Friday

45 minute appointments, fitness room: one person or couple at a time from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., pre-registration required.

Monday

10:30 a.m. Strength and Balance class

Tuesday

10:30 a.m. Bingo

11:30 a.m. Cardio Drumming

Wednesday

10:30 a.m. Strength and Balance class

12:30 p.m. Knit/Crochet Club

Thursday

10:30 a.m. Cardio Drumming

11 a.m. Adult color