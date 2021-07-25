SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES SCHEDULE

Now open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Masks are encouraged, but non-vaccinated visitors are required to wear masks.
For more information and registration, call 920-623-5918.
Monday-Friday
45 minute appointments, fitness room: up to three people at a time from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., pre-registration required. The first person to schedule has the option of reserving the room with no other exercisers.
Monday-Friday
45 minute appointments, fitness room: one person or couple at a time from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., pre-registration required.
Monday
10:30 a.m. Strength and Balance class
Tuesday
10:30 a.m. Bingo
11:30 a.m. Cardio Drumming
Wednesday
10:30 a.m. Strength and Balance class
12:30 p.m. Knit/Crochet Club
Thursday
10:30 a.m. Cardio Drumming
11 a.m. Adult color
Friday