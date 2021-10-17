SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES SCHEDULE

Now open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Masks are required for all participants regardless of vaccination status.
For more information and registration, call 920-623-5918.
Monday-Friday
45 minute appointments, fitness room: up to three people at a time, pre-registration required. The first person to schedule has the option of reserving the room with no other exercisers.
Monday
10:30 a.m. Strength and Balance class
Tuesday
10 a.m. Bingo
11 a.m. Cardio Drumming
noon Art Club
Wednesday
10:30 a.m. Strength and Balance class
noon Knit/Crochet Club
Thursday
10 a.m. Bingo
11 a.m. Cardio Drumming
12:15 p.m. Penny Poker
12:30 p.m. Sheepshead
1 p.m. Afternoon Book Club