SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES SCHEDULE

Open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday. For more information and registration, call 920-623-5918.
Fitness room only: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday
Monday
10:30 a.m. Strength & Balance
11 a.m. Blood Pressure Checks
11:30 a.m. Birthday Lunch, $5 cost
11:30 a.m. Lunch & Learn, Alzheimer’s Assoc. Understanding & Responding
1 p.m. Parkinson Friendly Exercise
Tuesday
10 a.m. Bingo
11 a.m. Cardio Drumming
1 p.m. Zumba Gold
Wednesday
10:30 a.m. Strength & Balance
11:30 a.m. Foodwise Smart Swaps
12 p.m. Knit & Crochet
1 p.m. Parkinson Friendly Exercise
Thursday
10 a.m. Bingo
11 a.m. Cardio Drumming
12:15 p.m. Penny Poker
1 p.m. Adult Book Club
Friday
10 a.m. Euchre
10:30 a.m. HAS Fit
1 p.m. Zumba Gold