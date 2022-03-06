 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SENIOR CENTER SCHEDULE

SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES SCHEDULE

Now open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Masks are required for all participants regardless of vaccination status.

For more information and registration, call 920-623-5918.

Fitness Room Only

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and by appointment, 45 minute appointments, up to three people at a time, pre-registration required. The first person to schedule has the option of reserving the room with no other exercisers.

Monday 

10:30 a.m. Strength and Balance Exercise

11:30 a.m. Birthday Lunch

Tuesday 

10 a.m. Bingo

11 a.m. Cardio Drumming

Wednesday 

10:30 a.m. Strength & Balance

noon Knit/Crochet Club

Thursday 

10 a.m. Bingo

11 a.m. Cardio Drumming

12:15 p.m. Penny Poker

12:30 p.m. Crafting at the Workshop -128 W James St-Paint Stenciling on Dish Towel - FREE to Senior Center Members

1:30 p.m. Book and a Movie Book Club Discussion – Forrest Gump

Friday 

10 a.m. Euchre

10:30 a.m. HAS Fit Class

AARP no longer provides tax services in Portage or Columbus. To find another location, contact AARP Tax Information:

  • Taxpayers needing tax assistance who have Internet access can check the Tax-Aide Site Locator, at aarpfoundation.org/taxhelp for Tax-Aide locations within a specified distance from their Zip Code.
  • Taxpayers who do not have Internet access can call 888-227-7669 toll-free.

The ADRC is unable to provide recommendations for tax services.

