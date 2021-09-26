SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES SCHEDULE

Now open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Masks are required for all participants regardless of vaccination status.
For more information and registration, call 920-623-5918.
Sip and Swipe - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, free tablet training for older adults. Use a provided tablet ot bring one to work through a self-guided lesson with one-on-one personal assistance when requested. Come and stay as often as needed. iPads available to loan out for home use to members with internet access.
Monday-Friday
45 minute appointments, fitness room: up to three people at a time, pre-registration required. The first person to schedule has the option of reserving the room with no other exercisers.
Monday
10:30 a.m. Strength and Balance class
Tuesday
10:30 a.m. Bingo
11 a.m. Cardio Drumming
6 p.m. Advanced Cardio Drumming, Community Center
Wednesday
10:30 a.m. Strength and Balance class
12 p.m. Knit/Crochet Club
Thursday
10 a.m. Bingo
11 a.m. Cardio Drumming
noon Adult Color
12:15 p.m. Penny Poker
12:30 p.m. Sheepshead
Friday
10 a.m. Euchre
10:30 a.m. HAS Fit class
Side by Side Library
Caregivers, family members and those diagnosed with a dementia can gather resource information and borrow books, safety items and enrichment equipment from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday or call 920-623-5918 for an evening appointment.