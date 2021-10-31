 Skip to main content
SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES SCHEDULE
SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES SCHEDULE

Now open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Masks are required for all participants regardless of vaccination status.

For more information and registration, call 920-623-5918.

Monday-Friday

45 minute appointments, fitness room: up to three people at a time, pre-registration required. The first person to schedule has the option of reserving the room with no other exercisers.

Monday

10:30 a.m. Strength and Balance class

11:30 a.m. Birthday Lunch

Tuesday

10 a.m. Bingo

11 a.m. Cardio Drumming

noon Art Club

Wednesday

10:30 a.m. Strength and Balance class

noon Knit/Crochet Club

12:30 p.m. Movie and popcorn - "Queen Bees"

6-7 p.m. Music and Memory—the Power of Personalized Music, in person and virtual. View "Alive Inside" video, demonstrations of equipment, and information about who is best served with this program —this is not just for those with memory challenges.

Thursday

10 a.m. Bingo

11 a.m. Cardio Drumming

12:15 p.m. Penny Poker

12:30 p.m. Sheepshead

Friday

10 a.m. Euchre

10:30 a.m. HAS Fit class

