SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES SCHEDULE

Now open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Masks are required for all participants regardless of vaccination status.
For more information and registration, call 920-623-5918.
Monday-Friday
45 minute appointments, fitness room: up to three people at a time, pre-registration required. The first person to schedule has the option of reserving the room with no other exercisers.
Monday
10:30 a.m. Strength and Balance class
11:30 a.m. Birthday Lunch
Tuesday
10 a.m. Bingo
11 a.m. Cardio Drumming
noon Art Club
Wednesday
10:30 a.m. Strength and Balance class
noon Knit/Crochet Club
12:30 p.m. Movie and popcorn - "Queen Bees"
6-7 p.m. Music and Memory—the Power of Personalized Music, in person and virtual. View "Alive Inside" video, demonstrations of equipment, and information about who is best served with this program —this is not just for those with memory challenges.