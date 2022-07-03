SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES SCHEDULE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SENIOR CENTER SCHEDULE

The Senior Center will be closed for the holiday and for repairs, July 4-8.

All meal site pick-ups must be done between 10-10:30 a.m.

For more information and registration, call 920-623-5918.

