SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES SCHEDULE

SENIOR CENTER SCHEDULE

Open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday. For more information and registration, call 920-623-5918.

Fitness room only: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday

Monday

9 a.m. Foot Clinic

10:30 a.m. Strength & Balance

11 a.m. Blood Pressure Checks

11:30 a.m. Birthday Lunch, $5 cost

Close at 1 p.m. for Election set up

Tuesday

Closed for Elections

Wednesday

10:30 a.m. Strength & Balance

12:30 p.m. Knit & Crochet

1 p.m. Parkinson Friendly Exercise

Thursday

10 a.m. Bingo

11 a.m. Cardio Drumming

12:15 p.m. Penny Poker

1:30 p.m. Book & Movie Book Discussion

Friday

10 a.m. Euchre

10:30 a.m. HAS Fit

1 p.m. Zumba Gold

