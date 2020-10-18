SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES SCHEDULE

Now open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment or program registration only for up to 20 participants. Masks will be provided or bring one.
Access to the building and programs will be limited, and certain safety precautions will be implemented. Programs will require registration and are limited to 20 participants, all others can phone in or log into a ZOOM session.
No personal items should be brought into the building such as phones, purses, food or beverages. There will be no TV, newspapers, magazines, beverages, snacks, birthday or potluck lunch, or card games. Puzzles, books, games, copies, shredding, yarn and medical equipment can be picked up by appointment.
For more information and registration, call 920-623-5918.
Monday-Friday
45 minute appointments, fitness room: one person or couple at a time from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., pre-registration required.
Monday
10:30 a.m. – Exercise: improve strength, balance, flexibility and endurance in a fun group environment led by Kim Lang.
Tuesday
10:30 a.m. – Bingo
11:30 a.m. – Columbus Art Association
Wednesday
10:30 a.m. – Exercise: improve strength, balance, flexibility and endurance in a fun group environment led by Kim Lang.
12:30 p.m. — Knit/Crochet Club. Project Linus will be here to pick up afghans.
Thursday
10:30 a.m. – ColorRama, adult color
1 p.m. – Afternoon Book Club at the Senior Center, "Hidden Figures" is the featured book available at the library or Senior Center.
Friday
10:30 a.m.—HaS Exercise class—Health and Strength features strength and low impact movements that allows personalization of program by adapting each exercise to fit, including adaptation for chair only.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!