SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES SCHEDULE

Now open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Masks will be provided or bring one.
For more information and registration, call 920-623-5918.
Monday-Friday
45 minute appointments, fitness room: one person or couple at a time from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., pre-registration required.
Monday
Closed for Memorial Day.
Tuesday
10:30 a.m. Bingo
11:30 a.m. Cardio Drumming
noon-2 p.m. Art Club
Wednesday
10:30 a.m. Exercise: improve strength, balance, flexibility and endurance in a fun group environment led by Kim Lang.
12:30 p.m. Knit/Crochet Club
Thursday
10 a.m. Adult color
10:30 a.m. Cardio Drumming
1 p.m. Movie and popcorn: "Thoroughly Modern Millie"
Friday
Open for computer instruction classes by appointment.