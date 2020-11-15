SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES SCHEDULE

Now open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment or program registration only for up to 20 participants. Masks will be provided or bring one.

Access to the building and programs will be limited, and certain safety precautions will be implemented. Programs will require registration and are limited to 20 participants, all others can phone in or log into a ZOOM session.

No personal items should be brought into the building such as phones, purses, food or beverages. There will be no TV, newspapers, magazines, beverages, snacks, birthday or potluck lunch, or card games. Puzzles, books, games, copies, shredding, yarn and medical equipment can be picked up by appointment.

For more information and registration, call 920-623-5918.

Monday-Friday

45 minute appointments, fitness room: one person or couple at a time from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., pre-registration required.

Monday

10:30 a.m. – Exercise: improve strength, balance, flexibility and endurance in a fun group environment led by Kim Lang.

Tuesday

10:30 a.m. – Bingo