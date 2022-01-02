SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES SCHEDULE

Now open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Masks are required for all participants regardless of vaccination status.
For more information and registration, call 920-623-5918.
Fitness Room Only
8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and by appointment, 45 minute appointments, up to three people at a time, pre-registration required. The first person to schedule has the option of reserving the room with no other exercisers.
Monday
Closed to observe New Year’s Holiday
Tuesday
10 a.m. Bingo
11 a.m. Cardio Drumming
11:30 a.m. – Art Club (after Cardio Drumming is finished)
Wednesday
10 a.m. – Memory Cafe
10:30 a.m. – Strength & Balance
noon Knit/Crochet Club
12:30 p.m. Movie and Popcorn – Knives Out (comedy/mystery)
Thursday
10 a.m. Bingo
11 a.m. Cardio Drumming
12:15 p.m. Penny Poker
Friday
10 a.m. Euchre
10:30 a.m. HAS Fit Class
AARP no longer provides tax services in Portage or Columbus. To find another location, contact AARP Tax Information:
- Taxpayers needing tax assistance who have Internet access can check the Tax-Aide Site Locator, at aarpfoundation.org/taxhelp for Tax-Aide locations within a specified distance from their Zip Code.
- Taxpayers who do not have Internet access can call 888-227-7669 toll-free.
The ADRC is unable to provide recommendations for tax services.