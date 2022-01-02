 Skip to main content
SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES SCHEDULE
Now open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Masks are required for all participants regardless of vaccination status.

For more information and registration, call 920-623-5918.

Fitness Room Only

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and by appointment, 45 minute appointments, up to three people at a time, pre-registration required. The first person to schedule has the option of reserving the room with no other exercisers.

Monday

Closed to observe New Year’s Holiday

Tuesday

10 a.m. Bingo

11 a.m. Cardio Drumming

11:30 a.m. – Art Club (after Cardio Drumming is finished)

Wednesday

10 a.m. – Memory Cafe

10:30 a.m. – Strength & Balance

noon Knit/Crochet Club

12:30 p.m. Movie and Popcorn – Knives Out (comedy/mystery)

Thursday

10 a.m. Bingo

11 a.m. Cardio Drumming

12:15 p.m. Penny Poker

Friday

10 a.m. Euchre

10:30 a.m. HAS Fit Class

AARP no longer provides tax services in Portage or Columbus. To find another location, contact AARP Tax Information:

  • Taxpayers needing tax assistance who have Internet access can check the Tax-Aide Site Locator, at aarpfoundation.org/taxhelp for Tax-Aide locations within a specified distance from their Zip Code.
  • Taxpayers who do not have Internet access can call 888-227-7669 toll-free.

The ADRC is unable to provide recommendations for tax services.

