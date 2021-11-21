SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES SCHEDULE

Now open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Masks are required for all participants regardless of vaccination status.
For more information and registration, call 920-623-5918.
Sip and Swipe—Daily. Free tablet training for older adults. Use a provided tablet ot bring one to work through a self-guided lesson with one-on-one personal assistance when requested. Come and stay as often as needed. iPads available to loan out for home use to members with internet access.
Monday-Friday
45 minute appointments, fitness room: up to three people at a time, pre-registration required. The first person to schedule has the option of reserving the room with no other exercisers.
Monday
10:30 a.m. Strength and Balance class
Tuesday
10 a.m. Bingo
11 a.m. Cardio Drumming
Wednesday
10:30 a.m. Strength and Balance class
noon Knit/Crochet Club
Thursday
Senior Center and Columbia County Meal Program closed for holiday.
Friday
Senior Center and Columbia County Meal Program closed for holiday.
Side by Side Library
Caregivers, family members and those diagnosed with a dementia can gather resource information and borrow books, safety items and enrichment equipment from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday or call 920-623-5918 for an evening appointment.