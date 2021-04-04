SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES SCHEDULE

Now open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment or program registration only for up to 20 participants. Masks will be provided or bring one.

There will be no TV, newspapers, magazines, beverages, snacks, birthday or potluck lunch, or card games. Puzzles, books, games, copies, shredding, yarn and medical equipment can be used by appointment.

For more information and registration, call 920-623-5918.

Monday-Friday

45 minute appointments, fitness room: one person or couple at a time from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., pre-registration required. Fitness room closed during election setup, election and clean up.

Monday

10:30 a.m. Exercise: improve strength, balance, flexibility and endurance in a fun group environment led by Kim Lang.

Closing at noon for Election setup

Tuesday

Closed for Election Day voting

Wednesday

Opening at 9 a.m. following Election clean up