SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES SCHEDULE

Now open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment or program registration only for up to 20 participants. Masks will be provided or bring one.
There will be no TV, newspapers, magazines, beverages, snacks, birthday or potluck lunch, or card games. Puzzles, books, games, copies, shredding, yarn and medical equipment can be used by appointment.
For more information and registration, call 920-623-5918.
Monday-Friday
45 minute appointments, fitness room: one person or couple at a time from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., pre-registration required.
Monday
10:30 a.m. Exercise: improve strength, balance, flexibility and endurance in a fun group environment led by Kim Lang.
Tuesday
10:30 a.m. Bingo
11:30 a.m. Cardio Drumming
noon to 2 p.m. Art Club
Wednesday
10:30 a.m. Exercise: improve strength, balance, flexibility and endurance in a fun group environment led by Kim Lang.
12:30 p.m. Knit/Crochet Club
6 p.m. Fun Night Out at the Workshop-Pottery Project, refreshments provided
Thursday
10 a.m. Adult color.
10:30 a.m. Cardio Drumming
1 p.m. Book and a Movie Book Club. Movie will be shown at 1 p.m. May 24.
Friday
Open for computer instruction classes by appointment.
10:30 a.m. HaS Exercise class—Health and Strength features strength and low impact movements that allows personalization of program by adapting each exercise to fit, including adaptation for chair only.