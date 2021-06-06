 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES SCHEDULE
0 Comments
SENIOR CENTER SCHEDULE

SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES SCHEDULE

  • 0

Now open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Masks are encouraged, but non-vaccinated visitors are required to wear masks.

For more information and registration, call 920-623-5918.

Monday-Friday

45 minute appointments, fitness room: one person or couple at a time from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., pre-registration required.

Monday

10:30 a.m. Strength and Balance class

Tuesday

10:30 a.m. Bingo

11:30 a.m. Cardio Drumming

1 p.m. Close early for election testing

Wednesday

10:30 a.m. Exercise: improve strength, balance, flexibility and endurance in a fun group environment led by Kim Lang

12:30 p.m. Knit/Crochet Club

Thursday

10 a.m. Adult color

10:30 a.m. Cardio Drumming

1 p.m. Book Club

Friday

Open for computer instruction classes by appointment.

10:30 a.m. HaS Exercise class—Health and Strength features strength and low impact movements that allows personalization of program by adapting each exercise to fit, including adaptation for chair only.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News