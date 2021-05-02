 Skip to main content
SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES SCHEDULE
SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES SCHEDULE

Now open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment or program registration only for up to 20 participants. Masks will be provided or bring one.

There will be no TV, newspapers, magazines, beverages, snacks, birthday or potluck lunch, or card games. Puzzles, books, games, copies, shredding, yarn and medical equipment can be used by appointment.

For more information and registration, call 920-623-5918.

Monday-Friday

45 minute appointments, fitness room: one person or couple at a time from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., pre-registration required.

Monday

10:30 a.m. Exercise: improve strength, balance, flexibility and endurance in a fun group environment led by Kim Lang.

Tuesday

10:30 a.m. Bingo

11:30 a.m. or 2 p.m. Cardio Drumming

noon to 2 p.m. Art Club

Wednesday

10:30 a.m. Exercise: improve strength, balance, flexibility and endurance in a fun group environment led by Kim Lang.

12:30 p.m. Knit/Crochet Club

Thursday

10 a.m. Adult coloring

1 p.m. Movie

Friday

Open for computer instruction classes by appointment.

10:30 a.m. HaS Exercise class—Health and Strength features strength and low impact movements that allows personalization of program by adapting each exercise to fit, including adaptation for chair only.

