SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES SCHEDULE
Now open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Masks are required for all participants regardless of vaccination status.

For more information and registration, call 920-623-5918.

Sip and Swipe - free tablet training for older adults. Use a provided tablet ot bring one to work through a self-guided lesson with one-on-one personal assistance when requested. Come and stay as often as needed. iPads available to loan out for home use to members with internet access.

Monday-Friday

45 minute appointments, fitness room: up to three people at a time, pre-registration required. The first person to schedule has the option of reserving the room with no other exercisers.

Monday

10:30 a.m. Strength and Balance class

Tuesday

10 a.m. Bingo

11 a.m. Cardio Drumming

11:30 a.m. Art Club

Wednesday

10:30 a.m. Strength and Balance class

noon Knit/Crochet Club

12:30 p.m. Book and a Movie - Movie:" A Christmas Carol"

Thursday

10 a.m. Bingo

11 a.m. Cardio Drumming

12:15 p.m. Penny Poker

12:30 p.m. Sheepshead

Friday

Closed for Christmas Eve, No Columbia County Meal deliveries

Side by Side Library

Caregivers, family members and those diagnosed with a dementia can gather resource information and borrow books, safety items and enrichment equipment from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday or call 920-623-5918 for an evening appointment.

