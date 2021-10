SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES SCHEDULE

Now open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Masks are required for all participants regardless of vaccination status.

For more information and registration, call 920-623-5918.

Monday-Friday

45 minute appointments, fitness room: up to three people at a time, pre-registration required. The first person to schedule has the option of reserving the room with no other exercisers.

Sunday

Music and Memory: 1 p.m. New program created for those with dementia but has since expanded for relief of many health challenges. It loans out personalized music on iPods. Also, 6 p.m. Nov. 3.

Monday

10:30 a.m. Strength and Balance class

Tuesday

10:30 a.m. Bingo

11 a.m. Cardio Drumming

Wednesday

10:30 a.m. Strength and Balance class

noon Knit/Crochet Club