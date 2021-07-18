 Skip to main content
SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES SCHEDULE
Now open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Masks are encouraged, but non-vaccinated visitors are required to wear masks.

For more information and registration, call 920-623-5918.

Monday-Friday

45 minute appointments, fitness room: up to three people at a time from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., pre-registration required. The first person to schedule has the option of reserving the room with no other exercisers.

Monday-Friday

45 minute appointments, fitness room: one person or couple at a time from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., pre-registration required.

Monday

10:30 a.m. Strength and Balance class

Tuesday

10:30 a.m. Bingo

11:30 a.m. Cardio Drumming

Noon Art Club

Wednesday

10:30 a.m. Exercise: improve strength, balance, flexibility and endurance in a fun group environment led by Kim Lang.

12:30 p.m. Knit/Crochet Club

5 p.m. Fun Night Out, meet and eat at MP’s Town Tap

Thursday

10:30 a.m. Cardio Drumming

12:30 p.m. Book and a Movie Club, "Anne of Green Gables"

Friday

Open for computer instruction classes by appointment.

10:30 a.m. Health and Strength Exercise class

