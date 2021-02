The Columbus Area Senior Center remains open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday, by appointment only.

Open appointments for the fitness room, exercise class, monthly book club, computer and Smart TV use, copy work, shredding, puzzles and medical equipment loan closet also are offered.

The meal site continues to provide meals by delivery only.

For more information, call the Senior Center at 920-623-5918 or the Meal Site at 920-763-2124.