 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SENIOR CENTER SCHEDULE

SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES SCHEDULE

  • 0

Now open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Masks are required for all participants regardless of vaccination status.

For more information and registration, call 920-623-5918.

Fitness Room Only

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and by appointment, 45 minute appointments, up to three people at a time, pre-registration required. The first person to schedule has the option of reserving the room with no other exercisers.

Monday

10:30 a.m. Strength & Balance

Indoor WinterFest- free, small fee for meal

11 a.m. Arbor Day Project – Make bird feeders to take home or put out at the Senior Center

11:30 a.m. Brat or hotdog on a bun, chips, hot chocolate or coffee $4. Register by April 14.

12 p.m. Snowball Fight, Sled Races and Hockey

People are also reading…

12 p.m. Make your Own S’mores

Tuesday

10 a.m. Bingo

11 a.m. Cardio Drumming

12:30 p.m. Art Club

Wednesday

10:30 a.m. Strength & Balance

12 p.m. Knit/Crochet Club

Thursday

10 a.m. Bingo

11 a.m. Cardio Drumming

12:15 p.m. Penny Poker

1:30 p.m. Book and a Movie Book Club Discussion: “The Devil Wears Prada”

Friday

10 a.m. Euchre

10:30 a.m. HAS Fit

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News