SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES SCHEDULE

Now open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Masks are encouraged, but non-vaccinated visitors are required to wear masks.
For more information and registration, call 920-623-5918.
Monday-Friday
45 minute appointments, fitness room: one person or couple at a time from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., pre-registration required.
Monday
10:30 a.m. Strength and Balance class
noon Closed for election set-up
Tuesday
Closed for Primary Elections
Wednesday
9 a.m. Late open for election clean up
10:30 a.m. Exercise: improve strength, balance, flexibility and endurance in a fun group environment led by Kim Lang.
12:30 p.m. Knit/Crochet Club
Thursday
10 a.m. Adult color.
10:30 a.m. Cardio Drumming
1 p.m. Book Club
Friday