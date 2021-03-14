SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES

Now open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment or program registration only for up to 20 participants. Masks will be provided or bring one.

There will be no TV, newspapers, magazines, beverages, snacks, birthday or potluck lunch, or card games. Puzzles, books, games, copies, shredding, computers, yarn and medical equipment can be used by appointment.

For more information and registration, call 920-623-5918.

Monday-Friday

45 minute appointments, fitness room: one person or couple at a time from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., pre-registration required.

Monday

10:30 a.m. – Exercise: improve strength, balance, flexibility and endurance in a fun group environment led by Kim Lang.

Tuesday

10:30 a.m. – Bingo.

11:30 a.m. – Art Club.

11:30 a.m. or 2 p.m. – NEW Fitness – Join in the latest craze and drum your way to health. Sit or stand-no drumming talent or experience necessary-we supply the equipment.

12:30 p.m. – Classic TV "Roy Rogers" – 135 minutes.