Senior Center closed, hosts food drive

Based on the need to protect staff and residents during the continuing COVID-19 public health emergency, the Columbus Area Senior Center is closed to walk-in customers until further notice.

Members and residents are encouraged to contact the Senior Center by mail, telephone, or email, for questions or assistance of any kind. Essential functions of the Senior Center will continue to be available including the Aging & Disability Resource Center Benefit Specialist and the Medical Equipment loan closet by appointment.

The ADRC Meal program will continue deliveries out of the Senior Center and center staff will continue to perform essential duties during this time.

For assistance, to make an appointment, or more information, call 920-623-5918 or email klang@columbuswi.us.

The Senior Center, 125 N. Dickason Blvd., will host a drive-in food drive of non-perishable food items for the Columbus/Fall River Food Pantry through Dec. 12. Call 920-623-5918 once arrived at the front door of the center so staff can come out to collect from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Just drop off from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Donations will be collected through the vehicle window. Do not leave items outside these hours at the center.

Some of the items needed include, cereal, canned fruit, soup, saltine crackers, pasta, spaghetti sauce, pancake mix, syrup, baked beans, canned meat, canned vegetables - not corn or green beans, peanut butter, jelly, Jell-O pudding or gelatin, cake, cookie, or brownie mix, frosting, rice, instant potatoes, hamburger, chicken, tuna helper, Spaghettios, mac and cheese, toilet paper, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant.