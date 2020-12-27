 Skip to main content
Senior Center closed through holidays
SENIOR CENTER SCHEDULE

Senior Center closed through holidays

The Columbus Area Senior Center will be closed for the holidays Dec. 28-Jan. 3, 2021.

The Meal Site will deliver meals Dec. 28-30.

