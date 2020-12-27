Senior Center closed through holidays

The Columbus Area Senior Center will be closed for the holidays Dec. 28-Jan. 3, 2021.
The Meal Site will deliver meals Dec. 28-30.
A Mauston woman was allegedly found with heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and amphetamines after being pulled over for driving with a revoke…
JUNEAU — A Dodge County judge ruled in favor of the city of Beaver Dam in court cases over the Common Council’s refusal to renew the liquor li…
A staple of urban life has made its way to Beaver Dam.
COLUMBUS/GREEN BAY - Russell C. "Russ" Reuter, age 56, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at his home. He was born on Nov. 11, 1964, in J…
A Sauk County man was charged with incest Wednesday in Columbia County.
Authorities are withholding the name of a driver who died Tuesday after a one vehicle crash in the town of Franklin.
The ongoing court case over the village of Kekoskee is on the docket for the state Supreme Court.
Margaret Gewont, co-owner of Fitzgerald’s Motel, notices Broadway Street in Wisconsin Dells is a lot quieter since the COVID-19 pandemic swept…
Beaver Dam Fire Department rescued a man who was stuck on Beaver Dam Lake Tuesday morning after he had fallen through the ice and called 911.
