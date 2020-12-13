 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senior Center open by appointment
comments
SENIOR CENTER SCHEDULE

Senior Center open by appointment

Based on the need to protect staff and residents during the continuing COVID-19 public health emergency, the Columbus Area Senior Center is closed to walk-in customers until further notice.

Members and residents are encouraged to contact the Senior Center by mail, telephone, or email, for questions or assistance of any kind. Essential functions of the Senior Center will continue to be available including the Aging & Disability Resource Center Benefit Specialist, the Medical Equipment loan closet and other services by appointment.

The ADRC Meal program will continue deliveries out of the Senior Center and center staff will continue to perform essential duties during this time.

For assistance, to make an appointment, or more information, call 920-623-5918 or email klang@columbuswi.us.

comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Braatz, Parker Aaron
Obituaries

Braatz, Parker Aaron

ENDEAVOR—Parker Aaron Braatz, age 20, of Endeavor, passed away on Dec. 6, 2020, at Wausau Hospital. In the unexpected tragedy of his passing, …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News