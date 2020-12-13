Senior Center open by appointment

Based on the need to protect staff and residents during the continuing COVID-19 public health emergency, the Columbus Area Senior Center is closed to walk-in customers until further notice.

Members and residents are encouraged to contact the Senior Center by mail, telephone, or email, for questions or assistance of any kind. Essential functions of the Senior Center will continue to be available including the Aging & Disability Resource Center Benefit Specialist, the Medical Equipment loan closet and other services by appointment.

The ADRC Meal program will continue deliveries out of the Senior Center and center staff will continue to perform essential duties during this time.

For assistance, to make an appointment, or more information, call 920-623-5918 or email klang@columbuswi.us.