SENIOR CENTER SCHEDULE
Now open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment or program registration only for up to 20 participants. Masks will be provided.

Access to the building and programs will be limited, and certain safety precautions will be implemented. Programs will require registration and are limited to 20 participants, all others can phone in or log into a ZOOM session.

No personal items should be brought into the building such as phones, purses, food or beverages. There will be no TV, newspapers, magazines, beverages, snacks, birthday or potluck lunch, or card games. Puzzles, books, games, copies, shredding, yarn and medical equipment can be picked up by appointment.

For more information and registration, call 920-623-5918.

Tuesday-Friday: 45 minute appointments, fitness room: one person or couple at a time from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m..

Monday: Closed for Labor Day

Tuesday: Limit 20 participants, pre-registration required.

10:30 a.m. – Bingo

Wednesday: Limit 20 participants, pre-registration required.

10:30 a.m. – Exercise: improve strength, balance, flexibility and endurance in a fun group environment led by Kim Lang.

12:30 p.m. — Knit/Crochet Club

Thursday: Limit 20 participants, pre-registration required.

10:30 a.m. – Trivia

Friday

HaS Exercise class sneak preview – Health and Strength features strength and low impact movements that allows you to create your own program by adapting each exercise to fit you. Class starts Fridays only on Sept. 25.

