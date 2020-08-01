You have permission to edit this article.
SENIOR CENTER SCHEDULE
SENIOR CENTER SCHEDULE

SENIOR CENTER SCHEDULE

July hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment or program registration only.

Access to the building and programs will be limited, and certain safety precautions will be implemented. Programs will require registration and are limited to 10 participants, all others can phone in or log into a ZOOM session. All on-site participants will need to sign a participation waiver. No walk-ins. Enter from the parking lot entrance only and use hand sanitizer upon entering. Masks will be provided.

No personal items should be brought into the building such as phones, purses, food or beverages. There will be no TV, newspapers, magazines, beverages, snacks, birthday or potluck lunch, or card games. Puzzles, books, games, yarn and medical equipment can be picked up by appointment.

For more information and registration, call 920-623-5918.

Monday-Thursday: 45 minute appointments, fitness room: one person or couple at a time.

Monday: Limit 10 participants, pre-registration required.

10:30 a.m. – Exercise: improve strength, balance, flexibility and endurance in a fun group environment.

Tuesday: Limit 10 participants, pre-registration required.

10:30 a.m. – Bingo

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.—Art Club

Wednesday: Limit 10 participants, pre-registration required.

10:30 a.m. – Exercise: improve strength, balance, flexibility and endurance in a fun group environment led by Kim Lang.

12:30 p.m. — Knit/Crochet Club

Thursday: Limit 10 participants, pre-registration required.

8:15 a.m. – Advisory Board Meeting – open to public, register in advance

10:30 a.m.—Trivia

10-11:30 a.m. – Adult coloring

Friday

No programs

