Dodge and Fond du Lac counties

Menu is subject to change. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal.

Monday

Cranberry/kraut meatballs, baked potato, summer blend vegetables, watermelon slice, cookie and bread

Tuesday

Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, ice cream cup, apple slices and bread

Wednesday

Chicken teriyaki, brown rice, Chinese ramen salad, pineapple tidbits, key lime pie and dinner roll

Thursday

Pork steak, mashed potatoes, pickled beet salad, chocolate banana torte, honeydew melon and dinner roll

Friday

White chicken chili, broccoli cuts, applesauce cake, peach slices and bread

