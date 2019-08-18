Dodge and Fond du Lac counties
Menu is subject to change. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal.
Monday
Cranberry/kraut meatballs, baked potato, summer blend vegetables, watermelon slice, cookie and bread
Tuesday
Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, ice cream cup, apple slices and bread
Wednesday
Chicken teriyaki, brown rice, Chinese ramen salad, pineapple tidbits, key lime pie and dinner roll
Thursday
Pork steak, mashed potatoes, pickled beet salad, chocolate banana torte, honeydew melon and dinner roll
Friday
White chicken chili, broccoli cuts, applesauce cake, peach slices and bread
