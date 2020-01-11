Senior Menus | Week of Jan. 13 to 17
SENIOR MENUS

Senior Menus | Week of Jan. 13 to 17

  

Dodge and Fond du Lac counties

Menu is subject to change. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal.

Monday

Meatballs in sauce, baby red potatoes, California blend vegetables, creamsicle torte, apricot halves and bread

Tuesday

Ham rolls, sweet potato bake, corn, applesauce cake, fruit cocktail and dinner roll

Wednesday

Baked chicken, twice baked potato, three bean salad, pineapple tidbits, butterscotch pudding and bread

Thursday

Beef stroganoff casserole, tossed salad, honeydew melon, chocolate raspberry torte and dinner roll

Friday

Orange chicken, baked potato, wax beans, tapioca pudding, petite banana and bread

