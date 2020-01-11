Senior Menus | Week of Jan. 13 to 17

Dodge and Fond du Lac counties
Menu is subject to change. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal.
Monday
Meatballs in sauce, baby red potatoes, California blend vegetables, creamsicle torte, apricot halves and bread
Tuesday
Ham rolls, sweet potato bake, corn, applesauce cake, fruit cocktail and dinner roll
Wednesday
Baked chicken, twice baked potato, three bean salad, pineapple tidbits, butterscotch pudding and bread
Thursday
Beef stroganoff casserole, tossed salad, honeydew melon, chocolate raspberry torte and dinner roll
Friday
Orange chicken, baked potato, wax beans, tapioca pudding, petite banana and bread