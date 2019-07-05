Dodge and Fond du Lac counties

Menu is subject to change. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal.

Monday

Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, green beans, ice cream cup, fruited gelatin and bread

Tuesday

Pepper steak, baby red potatoes, Chinese ramen salad, sugar cookie, pineapple tidbits and dinner roll

Wednesday

Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, creamy cuke salad, chocolate pudding, plum halves and bread

Thursday

Beef frank on a bun, calico bean casserole, California blend vegetables, fudge brownie and apple slices

Friday

Chopped steak in burgundy/mushroom sauce, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, chocolate raspberry torte, petite banana and bread

