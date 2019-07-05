Dodge and Fond du Lac counties
Menu is subject to change. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal.
Monday
Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, green beans, ice cream cup, fruited gelatin and bread
Tuesday
Pepper steak, baby red potatoes, Chinese ramen salad, sugar cookie, pineapple tidbits and dinner roll
Wednesday
Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, creamy cuke salad, chocolate pudding, plum halves and bread
Thursday
Beef frank on a bun, calico bean casserole, California blend vegetables, fudge brownie and apple slices
Friday
Chopped steak in burgundy/mushroom sauce, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, chocolate raspberry torte, petite banana and bread
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)