Dodge and Fond du Lac counties
Menu is subject to change. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal.
Monday
Chicken cacciatore, baby red potatoes, Italian blend vegetables, poppy seed torte, pear slices and bread
Tuesday
BBQ meatballs, cowboy beans, broccoli cuts, cookie, applesauce and dinner roll
Wednesday
Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, carrots, cinnamon roll, plum halves and bread
Thursday
Beef and pork chop suey over rice, spinach salad with honey mustard dressing, mandarin orange gelatin, vanilla pudding and dinner roll
Friday
Roast beef, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, ice cream cup, petite banana and bread
