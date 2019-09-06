Dodge and Fond du Lac counties

Menu is subject to change. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal.

Monday

Chicken cacciatore, baby red potatoes, Italian blend vegetables, poppy seed torte, pear slices and bread

Tuesday

BBQ meatballs, cowboy beans, broccoli cuts, cookie, applesauce and dinner roll

Wednesday

Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, carrots, cinnamon roll, plum halves and bread

Thursday

Beef and pork chop suey over rice, spinach salad with honey mustard dressing, mandarin orange gelatin, vanilla pudding and dinner roll

Friday

Roast beef, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, ice cream cup, petite banana and bread

