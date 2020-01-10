Sheepshead winners

Results from the Diamond Jacks Sheepshead game held at The Watermark Jan. 8 were Bob Wedel, first place; Ron Beich and Dan Schmitt, tied for second place; and Dave Gubine, fourth place.
The door prize winner was Tom Purvis.
