Sheepshead winners
0 comments

Sheepshead winners

  • 0

Results from the Diamond Jacks Sheepshead game held at The Watermark Jan. 8 were Bob Wedel, first place; Ron Beich and Dan Schmitt, tied for second place; and Dave Gubine, fourth place.

The door prize winner was Tom Purvis.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News