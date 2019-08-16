Results from the Diamond Jacks Sheepshead game held at The Watermark Aug. 14 were Sam Greshay, first place; Ron Beigh, second place; Bill Borth, third place; Ward Waltman and Jerry Miescke, tied for fourth place.
Loner winners were Ron Beich, Don White and Bill Borth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)