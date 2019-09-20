Results from the Diamond Jacks Sheepshead game held at The Watermark Sept. 18 were Jim Bos, first place; Jerry Miescke and Dave Flasch, tied for second place; and Linda Beich, fourth place.
The door prize winner was Gart Laue. Loner winners were Tom Purvis, Jerry Miescke, Dave Gubide and Caroline Kulka.
