Results from the Diamond Jacks Sheepshead game held at The Watermark July 3 were Don White, first place; Merlin Kienast, second place; Bob Wiedel, third place; and Bob White, fourth place.
The door prize winner was Don White. Loner winners were Tom Purvis and Dave Gubine.
Results from the July 10 game were Sam Greshay, first place; Rich Greshay, second place; Diane Neff, third place; and Dave Gubine, fourth place.
The door prize winner was Jerry Mieske. Loner winners were Diane Neff and Dave Gubine.
