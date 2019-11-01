Results from the Diamond Jacks Sheepshead game held at The Watermark Oct. 30 were Chuck Hanser, first place; Bill Borth, second place; Fred Minnig, third place; and Ron Beich, fourth place.
The door prize winner was Bob Wedel. The loner winner was Ron Beich (3).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)