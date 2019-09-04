Results from the Diamond Jacks Sheepshead game held at The Watermark on Aug. 28 were Charlie Christian, first place; Chuck Hanser, second place; Larry Neuman, third place; and Dave Westphal, fourth place.

The door prize winner was Carol Schultz. Loner winner was Dave Westphal.

