Results from the Diamond Jacks Sheepshead game held at The Watermark Sept. 11 were Dave Flasch, first place; Jerry Miescke, second place; Larry Neuman, third place; and Carol Schultz, fourth place.
The door prize winner was Gwen Laue. Loner winners were Sam Greshay, Darlene Morrissey and Dave Flasch.
