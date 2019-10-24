Results from the Diamond Jacks Sheepshead game held at The Watermark Oct. 23 were Bill Borth, first place; Barb Heckl, second place; Lyn Tavs, third place; and Carol Schultz, fourth place.
The loner winner was Don White.
