Results from the Diamond Jacks Sheepshead game held at The Watermark Dec. 4 were Merlin Kienast, first place; Debby Neuman, second place; Larry Neuman, third place; and Sam Greshay, fourth place.
The door prize winner was Loren Bonlender. The loner winners were Ron Beich, Darlene Morrissey, Jerry Miescke and Bryce Elvers.
