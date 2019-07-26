Results from the Diamond Jacks Sheepshead game held at The Watermark on Wednesday were Ward Woltman, first place; Dave Gubine, second place; Bill Borth, third place; and Dave Flasch, fourth place.
The door prize winner was Caroline Kulka.
