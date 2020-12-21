SHRIBMAN COLUMN: Celebrate Forefather's Day today

Here’s another reason to hedge your bets by using the “Happy Holidays” greeting at this season: Monday is Forefathers’ Day. Deride its importance at your own peril, and at the peril of your country.

Forefathers’ Day likely is not on your calendar and surely is not top of mind, but it has been celebrated one way or another for 251 years, usually on Dec. 21 but not always, its date dependent on which historical account, which calendar and which source is regarded as preeminent.

It turns out that this is a pretty important Forefathers’ Day, occurring as it does exactly 400 years after the Pilgrims — the forefathers we have in mind — landed at Plymouth, Massachusetts. Not that, amidst a pandemic, there will be much public celebration for such an important anniversary.

But in a way, that doesn’t matter, for the meaning of Forefathers’ Day transcends outdoor commemorations or even the landing at Plymouth in 1620. It’s an idea more than a day, even though its day has passed.